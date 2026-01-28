PC Jeweller shares in focus as Q3 profit jumps 28% on higher revenue, check details Total income rose to Rs 2,603.32 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,671. 77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 as the company has reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 190.10 crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on festive demand. Its net profit stood at Rs 147.96 crore in the year-ago period. Total income grew to Rs 900.51 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 683.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. During the first nine months of this fiscal, PC Jeweller's net profit rose to Rs 561.57 crore from Rs 482.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,603.32 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,671.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

PC Jeweller is one of the leading jewellery firms in the country. It has around 50 physical stores across 12 states.

PC Jeweller share price

The stock ended the last trading session at Rs 10.84. During the day, the stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs 11 and Rs 10.45, respectively. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 320.54 per cent in five years and 94 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 20 per cent in one year and 25.53 per cent in six months. But on a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 16.54 per cent as against the dip of 3.87 per cent in the benchmark index.

PC Jeweller to help 1,000 goldsmiths in UP

Earlier, the company said that it has collaborated with the 'CM Yuva Udyami Yojana' to empower and transform PM Vishwakarma-certified Goldsmiths (Sunar) into jewellery entrepreneurs and organised retail partners.

PC Jeweller will work closely with the CM Yuva Udyami framework and implementing partners to handhold and upgrade 1,000 PM Vishwakarma-certified goldsmiths in rural and semiurban Uttar Pradesh in Phase-1.

ALSO READ | Budget 2026: Big defence budget boost after Operation Sindoor? Here’s where the government may focus

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)