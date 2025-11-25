NBFC stock gains in volatile market as promoters up stake - Check share price and other details With this purchase, Equilibrated's total shareholding increased to 20.53 per cent from 19.94 per cent in the September quarter.

Mumbai:

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital ended the volatile session in green as promoters increased stake in the company. The counter started the trading session flat at Rs 33.90 and gained further to touch the high of Rs 35.02 on the BSE. During the day, the counter touched the intraday low of Rs 33.36. It ended the session at Rs 34.51, with a gain of 1.80 per cent from the last closing. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,138.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.52 and the 52-week low is Rs 29.40. Today's gain in the stock comes after two days of consecutive fall. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Equilibrated Venture total shareholding increased to 20.53%

Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

According to stock exchange filings, the entity picked up 1.4 lakh shares of Paisalo Digital on November 19, another 8.37 lakh shares on November 18 and 43.94 lakh shares on November 13. With this purchase, Equilibrated's total shareholding increased to 20.53 per cent from 19.94 per cent in the September quarter.

This increase adds to the broader trend of rising promoter ownership in the company. Overall, promoter shareholding, which was at 26 per cent in FY19, moved up to 37 per cent in FY25 and further to 41.2 per cent in the first half of FY26.

In comparison, foreign investors held a 20.9 per cent stake in the September quarter, as per BSE data.

The steady rise in promoter ownership is often viewed positively in the market, as it signals confidence in earnings visibility, business stability, and long-term growth prospects, markets experts said.

Paisalo currently has over 1.14 lakh shareholders. The latest stake increase also comes at a time when the company is indicating strong financial traction.

In the September quarter of FY26, Paisalo reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 5,449.4 crore, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

With PTI inputs

