Stock split: MCX shares in focus as they trade ex-date for first-ever sub-division

Mumbai:

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be in focus on Tuesday, January 2, 2025, as they will trade ex-date for the first-ever stock split. The board of directors of the company had approved sub-division in the 5:1 ratio. This means one equity share of MCX with a face value of Rs 10 each is divided into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The company had fixed January 2, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Multi Commodity Exchange stock has a 52-week high of Rs 11,218, hit on December 29, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 4,410.10.

