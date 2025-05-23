Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX gold, silver rates gain amid US fiscal concerns | Check city-wise rates MCX Gold Rate Today: The COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,317.3 per troy ounce in the international market. The spot gold price at 11:00 am was around $3,320.58 per ounce, up by around 0.70 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The prices of gold and silver continue to rise in the domestic futures market for the third straight day today, on May 22, 2025, amid concerns over the rising US budget deficit, which has driven treasury yields higher on Wall Street. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a slight gain of Rs 21 at Rs 95,557 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 95,536. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 96,049 - a jump of Rs 513. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,040 with a surge of Rs 504 or 0.53 per cent.