Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 73,000, Nifty in green Market Opening Bell: There was a marginal gain of 15.44 points on the Sensex, and Nifty50 was up by 9.6 points in the opening trade.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday, i.e. March 5, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened above 73,000, the NSE Nifty 50 started the session below 23,000.

The Sensex gained marginally 15.44 points, and the Nifty50 was down 9.6 points in the opening trade but immediately bounced back to trade above the crucial level of 23,000. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,989.93, and the Nifty 50 at 22,082.65.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Titan and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Nestle India losing over 1.32 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Zomato, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and State Bank of India were in the green in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,618 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, 479 were trading in the red, and 67 stocks remained unchanged.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed today, as the US stock market ended lower on Wednesday due to the ongoing tariff war.

"Uncertainty unleashed by Trump tariffs is reigning supreme now and this is weighing on markets. Consequently, trading volumes have dipped sharply. Market drifting down on low volumes doesn’t indicate a sustained downtrend from the current levels. In the ongoing chaotic scenario new news and developments can trigger market moves. It would be difficult for the US to get away unscathed from the retaliatory tariffs imposed by China, Canada and Mexico. Inflation in the U.S. will rise and the Fed will sound hawkish. A sharp correction in the US stock market is likely. This will hurt Trump’s popularity and the negative wealth effect of a sharp market correction can aggravate the growth slowdown in the US. Soon the Trump regime will realise this, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The S&P 500 declined around 1/22 per cent at the end of the session, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.35 per cent.

However, when writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 371.37 points or 1.62 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 253.47 points or 0.67 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 1.01 per cent. Also, China's Shanghai Composite was in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices were trading in red - except Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, and Nifty PSU Bank - in the opening trade. The Nifty Realty was down by 0.30 per cent and Nifty FMCG was down by 0.25 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Bank Index was down by 0.01 per cent and Nifty Metal fell 0.31 per cent in the opening trade.