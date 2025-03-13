Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices started the session on a positive note on Thursday, i.e. March 13, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,392.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,541.50.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 22,500
Market Opening Bell: The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,392.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,541.50.
Published: , Updated:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
NASA, SpaceX further delay return of astronauts Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams
-
UP: Friday namaz at Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid rescheduled on March 14 due to Holi | Check new timing
-
MP: Seven killed, 3 others sustain injuries as gas tanker hits vehicles on Badnawar-Ujjain highway
-
Railways makes display of food menu with rates must on trains, passengers to receive SMS alert
Advertisement
Advertisement