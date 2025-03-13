Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 22,500 Market Opening Bell: The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,392.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,541.50.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices started the session on a positive note on Thursday, i.e. March 13, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,392.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,541.50.