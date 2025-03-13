Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 22,500

Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 22,500

Market Opening Bell: The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,392.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,541.50.

Market Opening Bell Today
Market Opening Bell Today Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
MumbaiPublished: , Updated:

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices started the session on a positive note on Thursday, i.e. March 13, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,392.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,541.50.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\