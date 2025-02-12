Market Opening Bell: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty below 23,050

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE At the open, the Sensex was down 111.58 points or 0.15 per cent

Market Opening Bell: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Wednesday i.e. February 12 amid mixed global cues. The market declined for the sixth straight session. While the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 104.61 points or 0.14 per cent to 76,189 in initial trade, the NSE Nifty shed 18.20 points or 0.08 per cent to 23,053.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the gainers. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Reliance and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,486.41 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

However, both midcap and smallcap indices opened higher amid market volatility.

Sectoral Performance

Sectorally, all major indices traded fell in initial trade. Realty, Consumer Durables, IT & Telecom, Oil & Gas and Auto were among the losers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai quoted lower while Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territoryUS markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.34 per cent to USD 76.74 a barrel.

"Dalal Street is gripped by pessimism as fears mount over further declines if Nifty slips below the crucial 23,000-mark. ey factors weighing on sentiment include Rs 1 lakh crore in FII outflows this year and ongoing concerns about Trump's tariff threats," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, the rupee sustained its recovery from the lowest level for the second straight session and appreciated 27 paise to 86.52 against the US dollar on Wednesday supported by easing crude oil prices and measures by the Reserve Bank.

The steep surge came a day after the unit plunged to near 88 per US dollar level during intraday on Monday, though the currency staged a dramatic rebound in the second half to end the session with gains at 87.

With PTI inputs