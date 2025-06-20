Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 1046 points, Nifty reclaims 25,100 amid fresh FII buying Market Closing Bell: The 50-share NSE Nifty too jumped 319.15 to reclaim the 25,000 mark. It ended the session at 25,112.40.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded sharply on Friday, June 20, 2025, to end the session higher by over 1 per cent amid fresh buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 82,408.17. During the day, it touched a high of 82,494.49 and a low of Rs 81,332.20. The 50-share NSE Nifty too jumped 319.15 to reclaim the 25,000 mark. It ended the session at 25,112.40.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Reliance and Nestle India were the biggest gainers, with Bharti Airtel gaining over 3.27 per cent. Maruti was the only stock in the laggards with a fall of 0.2 per cent.

"he national equity indices surged as Middle East tension moderated with risk of immediate military actions reduced as US dialogue with Iran is expected to take place. The development led the crude price to correct, favouring domestic markets and boosting foreign investors’ sentiments. In the broader market, rapid fall in VIX index and buying was witnessed in rate sensitives and consumer oriented sectors like Finance, Auto and Reality and in anticipation of better Q1FY26 results led by rate cuts benefits, drop in inflationary pressure and rebound in consumer spending," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the green territory with a gain of 292.74 points and South Korea's Kospi ended the with a jump of 44.10 points. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 85.11 points and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in the red too.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 934.62 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 605.97 crore.