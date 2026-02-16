Luxury houses in NCR see a strong uptick: Here's what buyers are looking for when buying new home

New Delhi:

India’s housing market is rewriting its own playbook. From a volume-driven and mid-income-focused housing market that has dominated its narrative until now, the market is now being led by premium aspirations. Large and better-designed houses are steadily moving to the centre stage. As revealed by a recent CBRE report, high-end housing transactions formed nearly 27 per cent of total sales in the housing market across India in the calendar year 2025. This figure is more than double the figure from the year 2022. This increase is certainly not because of any speculative bubble; the increase in demand for housing is instead being driven by a recalculation of what housing now means to people: space, comfort, security, and value.

The report attributed the surge in high-end housing to rising household incomes, sustained demand from NRIs, and a growing preference for larger homes offering better infrastructure and lifestyle amenities. The segment’s share rose from about 12 per cent in 2022 to 26.8 per cent in 2025, marking a structural change in buyer preferences across major cities.

While Gurugram remains the poleward leader, underpinned by a strong uptick from the South Gurugram micro-market and key infrastructure corridors, Noida and Greater Noida micro-markets have started making steady gains as bilateral luxury micro-markets. Here, a clearer maturity of consumer expectations seems evident. With increasing buyers operating out of the luxury segment of Rs 4 crores and above, larger floor plates, large balconies, etc., are no longer merely preset options but must-haves.

According to Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder & Managing Director, Aura World, the surge in demand for big, spacious luxury homes is being powered by a convergence of lifestyle and economic shifts that go well beyond cyclical market trends.

“Gurugram’s luxury housing demand is increasingly being driven by a clear shift in buyer priorities. Homebuyers value space in more meaningful ways, carving out areas for work, wellness and leisure within the home, supported by smarter infrastructure and future-ready designs. This shift has coincided with rising disposable incomes and an expanding pool of HNIs and affluent first-time luxury buyers who are far more discerning about where and how they live. As developers, we are seeing sustained interest in projects that integrate wellness as a core design principle rather than a superficial feature. Larger homes are being evaluated not just on size, but on how well they support long-term health, comfort and everyday functionality. This is a structural change in demand, not a short-term response, and it is shaping how luxury housing will evolve over time,” Choudhury said.

Commenting on this, Sandeep Chhillar, Founder & Chairman, Landmark Group, said that the Gurugram market has entered a more nuanced phase of evolution.

“For today’s luxury buyer, the home has become a lifestyle marker, reflecting both personal aspirations and future security. The market is seeing strong demand for projects that balance spacious planning with thoughtful amenities and strong connectivity. While the market continues to evolve, the underlying preference for well-located, lifestyle-led developments remains steady. Moreover, location dynamics are playing a decisive role in constructing the luxury living story of NCR. Gurugram continues to remain the epicentre of luxury housing where mindfully designed projects reflect today’s buyers' aspirations and preferences,” he said.

Established social infrastructure and a well-developed ecosystem of living have resulted in the location delivering established depth with employment hubs, retail, and hospitality.

“What's exciting about the luxury housing surge in NCR is how connectivity is reshaping demand. Projects along major transport corridors and expressways are outperforming because they deliver ease of life: access to workplaces, schools, healthcare, and leisure without compromise. Simultaneously, competitive pricing compared to other luxury micro-markets has broadened the buyer base. We’ve seen affluent buyers and investors gravitate toward these formats because they combine scale with practicality. In many ways, this trend represents a new chapter, where premium is defined by value plus experience rather than price alone,” Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, concluded.

