Logistics stock gains over 5% as Q2 profit grows 17%, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown logistics firm Tiger Logistics gained over 5 per cent on Wednesday as the company announced positive quarterly results. The stock opened at Rs 42.38 against the previous close of Rs 41.62 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 43.88, representing a gain of 5.43 per cent from the previous close. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 42.40 against the previous close of Rs 41.58. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 4.08 per cent in the period. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 43.17, with a gain of 3.82 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 456.41 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Quarterly Results

The company has posted 17.9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 11.97 crore for the September quarter of FY26 as compared to 10.15 in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, this is a jump of around 90 per cent from Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter that ended June 30.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,687 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,607 crore in the same quarter and year ago.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 1119.21 per cent return in five years and 34.50 per cent in three years. In one year, the stock has corrected 35.99 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 38.56 per cent, as against the positive return of 7.81 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday, driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bharti Airtel amid firm global cues. Besides, traders said that optimism over an impending India-US trade deal also supported the investors’ sentiment.

