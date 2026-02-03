Logistics stock gains 6.5% as market surges post US-India trade deal, check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 57.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links gained 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, as stock market benchmark indices surged in the early trading session after India and the United States agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 3,656.74 points to 85,323.20 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 1,219.65 points to 26,308.05. Later, both the benchmark indices further extended their winning momentum. The BSE benchmark zoomed 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to 85,871.73. The Nifty jumped 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.

Share price today

Amid this rally, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.77 per cent at Rs 21.51 against the previous close of Rs 20.93 on the BSE. Amid firm buying, the stock gained to touch the high of Rs 22.29, representing a gain of 6.5 per cent. The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 6.95 per cent in the period.

Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 57.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Global markets and FII

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded and jumped 5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading higher. US markets ended higher on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,446.33 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.51 per cent to USD 65.96 per barrel.

