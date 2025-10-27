Lenskart IPO GMP Today: Eyewear retailer to launch IPO on October 31 - Check price band and other details Lenskart IPO GMP Today: According to information shared, Lenskart will list on the stock exchanges on November 10, 2025.

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on October 31, 2025. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, with a face value of Rs 2. Ahead of the IPO, Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor and the founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested around Rs 90 crore in Lenskart in a pre-IPO funding round. The company aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore through a fresh share issue. Apart from the fresh issue, there would be an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, in which promoters and investors would offload over 12.75 crore equity shares.

According to information shared, Lenskart will list on the stock exchanges on November 10, 2025.

Lenskart IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 382-402 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). IT has a lot size of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 7,278 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on October 31 and conclude on November 4. The bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 30, according to a public announcement.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 6, 2025.

Lenskart IPO Listing Date

Lenskart will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 10.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Lenskart Solutions' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 105. Considering the upper price band of Rs 401, the shares of the company are expected to list at around Rs 507, reflecting a grey market premium of 26.12 per cent.

How Does The Company Plan to Utilise Funds

Lenskart proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for various strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores in India; payments related to lease, rent, and licence agreements for these CoCo stores.

Founded in 2008, the company is India's largest omni-channel eyewear retailer. It started as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)