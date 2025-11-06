Lenskart IPO Allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online, latest GMP, other details Lenskart IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offer of Lenskart Solutions Ltd, which received 28.26 times subscription on the final day of the share sale, has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,150.

Lenskart IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Lenskart IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Lenskart IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Lenskart' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Lenskart IPO application will appear on the screen.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Lenskart Solutions' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 34. Considering the upper price band of Rs 402, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 436, reflecting a grey market premium of 8.46 per cent.