Jewellery stock gains ahead of board meet to consider preference share redemption, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd, a Jaipur-based retail jewellery company, traded in the green ahead of the board meeting to consider the redemption of preference shares. The action in the stock also coincided with a strong rally in the benchmark indices, in line with a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points to 74,212.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 386.95 points to 22,899.60. Amid this rally, the counter opened in the green at Rs 12.53, up from the previous close of Rs 12.15 on the BSE. The scrip gained further and touched a high of Rs 12.60, representing a gain of 3.70 per cent from the last closing price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 12.25, up 0.82 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,221.71. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 12.40 against the previous close of Rs 12.14 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 12.60 and Rs 12.19, respectively.

While the stock has outperformed the sector by 0.7 per cent, it is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, March 27th, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the redemption of 50,00,000 Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (unlisted), carrying an interest rate of 2.5 per cent, subject to relevant approvals.

52-week high and low

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 24.01, touched on July 8, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 10.63, hit on January 27, 2026.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 32.91. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)