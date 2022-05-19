ITC share gains over 4% to hit 52-week high; to pay Rs 6.25 dividend

Follow us on Image Source : ITCPORTAL.COM ITC to pay Rs 6.25 dividend per equity share

ITC Results, ITC Share Dividend News: ITC share prices jumped over 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 279.25 on the NSE in the opening trade on Thursday on account of rise in its consolidated net profit. On the BSE, it hit a 52-week high of 279.15 in the opening session.

The company on Wednesday reported an 11.60 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 driven by all-round growth across verticals. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

ITC Dividend

ITC Limited's board of directors on Wednesday also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.25 per ordinary share of face value Re 1 each for FY22.

The Kolkata headquartered company had on March 4 paid an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. Together with the interim dividend, the total dividend for the financial year ended 2021-22 amounts to Rs 11.50 per share. Total cash outflow on account of dividends will be Rs 14,171.51 crore.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders after necessary regulatory approval. The company will announce the record later.

ITC Q4 Results

ITC's consolidated revenue from operations was up 15.25 per cent to Rs 17,754.02 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 15,404.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 12,632.29 crore, up 15.41 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 10,944.64 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's cigarette segment clocked revenue of Rs 7,177.01 crore, up from Rs 6,508.43 crore in the year-ago period. The FMCG segment, excluding cigarettes, had a revenue of Rs 4,148.62 crore as compared to Rs 3,694.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ITC's Agri business registered revenue of Rs 4,375.42 crore as against Rs 3,383 crore in Q4 FY21. The company's paperboards, paper and packaging revenue stood at Rs 2,182.77 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 1,655.91 crore in the same period last year.

ITC said its hotels business witnessed smart recovery, clocking revenue of Rs 407.42 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 302.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

