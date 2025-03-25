ITC Hotels share gain over 3 per cent today, check details ITC Hotels Share Price: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 204.45 and the 52-week low of the scrip is Rs 158. The market cap of the company is Rs 41.425.71 crore.

ITC Hotels Share Price: Shares of ITC Hotels gained on Tuesday i.e. on March 25, 2025. The counter opened in the green today at Rs 197.85 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 195.95. The counter gained further to touch the high of 201.90 - a gain of 3.03 per cent.

Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at 198.80.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 204.45 and the 52-week low of the scrip is Rs 158. The market cap of the company is Rs 41.425.71 crore.

ITC Hotels - the new entity after the demerger of the hotels business of diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd that listed on the stock exchanges on January 29, 2025 - said it plans to expand its portfolio to over 200 hotels over the next five years.

At present, ITC Hotels operates a bouquet of over 140 properties with over 13,000 keys in more than 90 locations.

The new pure play hospitality company said it will continue to pursue its asset-right strategy to expand its footprint across India and in proximal markets.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run on Tuesday early trade as investors' sentiment remained firm amid foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 418.54 points to 78,402.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 107.85 points to 23,766.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,055.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded in the positive territory while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

With PTI inputs