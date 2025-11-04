IT stock gains in volatile market after winning contract from Bank of Maharashtra: Details here Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and weak trend in Asian markets.

Mumbai:

Shares of Bartronics, an IT services and business solutions provider, gained on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, despite the benchmark indices remaining volatile. The stock gained after the company informed exchanges that it had been designated as a Corporate Business Correspondent (CBC) by the Bank of Maharashtra. This means the company will now provide business correspondent services for the bank. The contract is for a five-year period.

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 13.11, down from its previous close of Rs 13.22, but later touched a high of Rs 13.50. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 13.30 with a gain of 0.61 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 405.09 crore.

Contract details

As per the contract, the company will submit a performance bank guarantee as determined by the bank and adhere to the service quality and performance benchmarks set by the bank. This empanelment contract will commence upon the acceptance of the empanelment letter and will initially be for a period of 5 years. This contract can be extended further at the discretion of Bank of Maharashtra and with the consent of both parties.

"This contract is service-based. Payment will be determined as per the Service Level Agreement (SLA) and will depend on the number of Business Correspondent transactions completed during the contract period," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 55 points to 83,923.48 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 40.95 points to 25,722.40.

Among the major laggards were Sensex firms such as Power Grid, Eternal, HCL Tech, Maruti, Tata Motors, and Infosys. However, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,883.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 3,516.36 crore in the previous trade.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)