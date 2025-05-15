IT company to issue USD10 million in FCCBs, bond issuance to open on this date - Check details The floor price for conversion has been determined in accordance with the FCCB Scheme, using May 14, 2025, as the relevant date for pricing calculations.

Mumbai:

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions are in focus today as the company has now announced the opening date of the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). The company has announced that it will raise capital through 6.5 per cent FCCBs maturing in 2035. The company has announced the issuance of FCCBs worth USD 10 million, with a floor price set at Rs 106 per equity share.

Now the company has announced that the security issuance committee of the board of directors has approved May 16, 2025, as the date of issuance for the FCCBs.

"Issuance of U.S. $ 10,000,000 6.50% senior unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds due 2035 of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited ("FCCBs")," the company had said in an exchange filing.

The FCCBs will be issued internationally and are structured as 6.5 percent senior unsecured bonds with a maturity period extending to 10 years and 1 month from the date of full payment.

The floor price for conversion has been determined in accordance with the FCCB Scheme, using May 14, 2025, as the relevant date for pricing calculations.

