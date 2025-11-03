IT company signs contract for advanced defense cybersecurity, check share price and other details The small-cap stock has been delivering strong returns to investors in the near term. The scrip has delivered a 25 per cent return in just five days and 67.51 per cent in six months.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions ended the volatile session in the green after a positive start to the day. The action in the stock follows the company's announcement to exchanges that it has signed a deal with Axiom Vortex, a US-based company. The deal, valued at USD 9.63 million, aims to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions for defence sector clients in Africa and the Middle East, involving the implementation of turnkey EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) and AI-Agentic Perimeter Security solutions. This contract is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 29.90 against the previous close of Rs 29.33 on the BSE. The scrip ended the trading session with a gain of 1.53 per cent or Rs 0.45 at Rs 29.78. In between, it touched the high of Rs 31.25 and a low of Rs 29.73.

The small-cap stock has been delivering strong returns to investors in the near term. The scrip has delivered a 25 per cent return in just five days and 67.51 per cent in six months.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 79.95, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,299.25 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 396.33 per cent in five years and 349 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 28.29 per cent in two years and 60 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 39 per cent, as against the positive return of 6.97 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex edged up nearly 40 points while Nifty ended above 25,750 points in a lackadaisical trade on Monday, snapping the two-day declining streak on buying in select auto and banking shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up by 39.78 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 83,978.49 as 14 of its constituents advanced and 16 declined. During the day, it hit a high of 84,127 and a low of 83,609.54.

ALSO READ | 8th Pay Commission: When will new salaries come into effect, how many people will benefit? Details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)