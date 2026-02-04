Infra stock below Rs 100 trades in green as company plans to debut on NSE, check full details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.94. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of renewable energy player RDB Infrastructure and Power are on investors' radar today as the company has officially announced its intention to pursue a direct listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 65.38 against the previous close of Rs 64.18 on the BSE. The stock later gained to touch the high of Rs 66.98, a gain of 4.36 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 65.54 with a gain of 2.12 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,336.26.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.54 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.94. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 91.89, hit on January 16, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 35.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 3970.81 per cent in five years and 1526.30 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 0.82 per cent as against the correction of 2.33 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market today

Amid weak global cues, the benchmark indices opened lower today. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 487.07 points to start the session at 83,252.06, the Nifty fell 52.5 points to open at 25,675.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,739.13 and the Nifty 50 at 25,727.55. Following the global cues, Nifty IT fell 5.76 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,630 stocks advancing against 921 stocks declining on the NSE. 90 stocks remained unchanged.

