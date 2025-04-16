This infra company allots 1,31,000 shares upon warrants' conversion, check details On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 100-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) has informed exchanges about the allotment of more than 1 lakh equity shares upon the conversion of warrants. According to the information shared with exchanges, the fundraising company has approved the allotment of 1,31,000 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30 each (including a premium of Rs 29 each), upon the conversion of 13,100 warrants.

"... approved the allotment of 1,31,000 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 30/- each (including a premium of Rs. 29/- each), consequent upon the conversion of 13,100 Warrants issued at an Issue Price of Rs. 300/-each, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Sharesof Re. 1/- each," the company said in an exchange filing.

The shares were allotted on a preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs 29,47,500 at the rate of Rs 225 per warrant (being 75 per cent of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares.

Meanwhile, the counter opened flat at Rs 49.34 on the BSE. It gained and hit an intraday high of Rs 50.95 before falling to an intraday low of Rs 47.60. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 47.88. This is a fall of 2.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 49.34.

On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 100-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 63.90 and the 52-week low is Rs 32.

Earlier, the company's subsidiary Square Port Shipyard Pvt. Ltd secured an order from a shipping company located in the United Kingdom.

The Square Port Shipyard at Dabhol, which is a subsidiary of HMPL, was earlier owned by Bharati Defence Infrastructure Limited which went into insolvency in 2017-18.