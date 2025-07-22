Indiqube Spaces Vs GNG Electronics IPO: Check GMP, issue prices and other key details Indiqube Spaces Vs GNG Electronics IPO: Both IPOs are scheduled to open for public subscription tomorrow, i.e., on July 23, and will conclude on July 25.

There are several mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up for this year, and out of them, two public issues - Indiqube Spaces and GNG Electronics - will open for subscriptions on July 23, 2025. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on July 30. As these IPOs will open for subscription during the same period, many investors are likely to be in a dilemma over where to invest. Here we are going to share all the details about these two companies to help you make more informed decisions.

Both IPOs are scheduled to open for public subscription tomorrow, i.e., on July 23, and will conclude on July 25. According to the information available, the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day today i.e. on July 22.

Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP Vs GNG Electronics IPO GMP

Let's first talk about the grey market premium (GMP) of both IPOs.

According to InvestorGain website, GNG Electronics' initial public offering commands a healthy grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 94. The company has set a price band of Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share for its Rs 460-crore IPO. Considering the upper price band of Rs 237, the shares of the company are expected to list at Rs 331, marking a premium of over 39.66 per cent.

On the other hand, shares of Indiqube Spaces are reportedly trading at a premium of Rs 23. The company has fixed the price of Rs 225 to Rs 237. This suggests a potential listing of around Rs 260, which is approximately 9.7 per cent higher than its upper band price of Rs 237.

GNG Electronics IPO Details

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters worth Rs 60.43 crore at the upper-end of the price band. This takes the total issue size to Rs 460.43 crore

What Does The GNG Electronics Do?

GNG Electronics is one of the leading refurbishers of laptops and desktops with significant presence across India, the US, Europe, Africa, and the UAE.

IndiQube Spaces IPO Details

The company is raising Rs 650 crore through issuance of fresh issue, and promoters would offload shares worth Rs 50 crore under the offer for sale (OFS). WestBridge Capital, a key investor in the firm since 2018, is not divesting any stake in the OFS.

What Does The Indiqube Spaces Do?

Workplace solutions company IndiQube Spaces, which was incorporated in 2015, manages a portfolio of 8.40 million sq ft across 115 properties in 15 cities with a total seating capacity of 1,86,719 as of March 2025.