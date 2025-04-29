Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty continue upward momentum, all sectoral indices in green Stock Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,722 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 255 were trading in the red. 64 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued the upward momentum on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 178.55 points to open at 80,396.92, while Nifty was up 42.2 points, starting the trading session at 24,370.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,218.37 and the Nifty 50 at 24,039.35. Both the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices traded in green during the opening trade and were up over 300 points.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Eternal, Adani Ports and Larsen & Turbo were in green in the opening trade, with IndusInd Bank gaining around 1.75 per cent. On the other hand, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Nestle India falling around 0.17 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start, opening in the red at 24,418.50, against the previous close of 24,469.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the green today as US stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Monday. The S&P 500 inched up by 0.1 per cent to extend its winning streak to a fifth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 114 points, or 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 14.53 points or 0.58 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 46.72 points or 0.21 per cent. However, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Auto gaining 0.8 4 per cent. Similarly, Nifty IT was up by 0.47 per cent. While Nifty Metal was in green by 0.69 per cent, Nifty Realty Index gained 0.63 per cent in the opening trade.