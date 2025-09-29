In a first, silver rises to record high of Rs 1.5 lakh/kg, gold surges by Rs 1500 Silver prices have touched Rs 1.5 lakh/kg for the first time as the white metal surged by Rs 7000 in Delhi. The gold prices also peaked at a new high of Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams.

New Delhi:

For the first time, silver prices have hit the mark of Rs 1.5 lakh/kg as the prices soared by Rs 7000 in Delhi, while gold also scaled a new high to reach Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal has jumped by Rs 1500 as it reached the lifetime highest mark of Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It was priced at Rs 1,18,000 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the silver prices also soared to hit an all-time high of Rs 1.5 lakh/kg. The white metal went up by Rs 7000 as the gains extended for the fourth straight season. Notably, silver was previously priced at Rs 1,43,000 per kg in the previous trade.

Notably, the gold and silver prices also saw gains in the overseas market. Spot gold surged nearly 2 per cent to hit an all-time high of USD 3,824.61 per ounce, while silver advanced more than 2 per cent to USD 47.18 per ounce.

Gold, silver futures hit record highs on Fed rate cut bets

Meanwhile, the gold and silver rates also hit record highs in the domestic futures market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal futures for the month of October took a jump by Rs 1,204 or 1.

06 per cent as it reached the lifetime high of Rs 1,14,992 per 10 grams.

The December contract for gold futures also advanced Rs 1,034 or 0.9 per cent, to hit a record Rs 1,15,925 per 10 grams. The December gold futures contract also rose by Rs 1,034 (0.9 %), reaching a new high of Rs 1,15,925 per 10 grams.

"Gold prices have been shining for quite some time, and the past week saw gold prices touching new highs in the domestic as well as international markets," said Prathamesh Mallya, DVP-Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies at Angel One.

Mallya noted that the rally showed no signs of pausing as the investors are caught in a dilemma of whether to enter or book profits at elevated levels.

"Tariff levies, the Russia-Ukraine war, US-China trade tensions, and a host of other factors continue to drive liquidity and momentum in gold prices in the recent past," Mallya added.

Silver futures also registered strong gains on Monday. The December contract rose Rs 2,290 (1.61 %) to reach a record Rs 1,44,179 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the March 2026 contract surged Rs 2,559 (1.79 %) to touch a fresh high of Rs 1,45,817 per kilogram on the MCX.