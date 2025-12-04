IEX share price: Stock continues to gain amid IGX IPO buzz, check full details IEX share price: The exchange has reported a 17.7 per cent rise in its trade volume in November as compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) continued to gain on Thursday, December 4, 2025, as the board of Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has decided to go public, and IEX reported a 17.17 per cent increase in its trade volume in November. The stock opened in green at 150.55 against the previous close of Rs 148.85 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 151.75, representing a gain of 1.94 per cent in the early trade. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 149.10 with a gain of 0.17 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,399.16 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip began trading at Rs 151 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 151.76 and 148.79, respectively.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 7.1 per cent in the period. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

IEX share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 107 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 16.32 per cent in one year as against the gain of 5.31 per cent by the benchmark index.

IEX reports rise in trade volume

Meanwhile, the exchange has reported a 17.7 per cent rise in its trade volume in November as compared to the year-ago period.

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) posted 17.7 a trade volume of 11,409 million units in November. A total of 4.74 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, an IEX statement said.

It said that enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM (day ahead market) and RTM (real time market) prices.

