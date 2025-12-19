Advertisement
  ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing: Stock makes strong debut, lists at 20% premium over issue price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Listing: Ahead of the initial share sale, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Listing On NSE, BSE.
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company made a strong debut on the bourses today, December 19, 2025, listing at an over 20 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 2,165, taking the market valuation to Rs 1,28,813.66 crore. Earlier, the initial share sale received 39.17 times subscription on the final day of bidding. Ahead of the IPO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors. ICICI Prudential AMC is an arm of the ICICI Bank and it currently holds 51 per cent in the company, while Prudential owns the remaining 49 per cent. Once listed, it will become the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.

 

 

Live updates :ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVE

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC shares gain post listing

    ICICI Prudential AMC shares listed at Rs 2,606.20 on the BSE and rose further to a high of Rs 2,662, a 2.14 per cent gain from the listing price. 

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price settles at similar premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, ICICI Prudential AMC shares settled at Rs 2606.20 on the BSE, a premium of 20.38 per cent to the issue price of Rs 2165.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price settles at 20% premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, ICICI Prudential AMC shares settled at Rs 2600 on the NSE, a premium of nearly 20 per cent to the issue price of Rs 2165.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO anchor round saw participation from LIC

    Domestically, the anchor book also included participation from the state-owned LIC and leading mutual fund houses, such as SBI MF, Nippon India MF, Axis MF, HDFC MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, among others.

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO entirely OFS

    The initial public offering (IPO) is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC GMP ahead of listing

    ICICI Prudential AMC's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 520, i.e. a gain of 24.02 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 2,165.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC received 39.17 times subscription

    The Rs 10,602.65-crore IPO received 39.17 times subscription. The initial share received bids for 1,37,14,88,316 shares against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO receives good response

    The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd received a strong response from investors, with 39.17 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

