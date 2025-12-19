Live ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing: Stock makes strong debut, lists at 20% premium over issue price ICICI Prudential AMC Share Listing: Ahead of the initial share sale, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company made a strong debut on the bourses today, December 19, 2025, listing at an over 20 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 2,165, taking the market valuation to Rs 1,28,813.66 crore. Earlier, the initial share sale received 39.17 times subscription on the final day of bidding. Ahead of the IPO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors. ICICI Prudential AMC is an arm of the ICICI Bank and it currently holds 51 per cent in the company, while Prudential owns the remaining 49 per cent. Once listed, it will become the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.