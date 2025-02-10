Hexaware Technologies IPO to open soon: What GMP signals - Check price band, lot size and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV The IPO has a lot size of 21 equity shares.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP: Carlyle-promoted Hexaware Technologies IPO will soon open for subscription. Here are all the details related to the Rs 8,750-crore initial public offering and also the grey market price (GMP) trend.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Price band

The IT services firm has fixed a price band of Rs 674 to Rs 708 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company has been valued at over Rs 43,000 crore.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Lot size

The IPO has a lot size of 21 equity shares and in multiples of 21 equity shares thereafter.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Subscription dates

The three-day subscription window for the IPO will open on February 12 and end on February 14. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on February 11, the company announced.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Book-running lead manager

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers responsible for managing the company's IPO.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Expected allotment date

The process of allotment is expected to be finalised on February 17, 2025.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Expected listing date

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The shares are expected to be listed on February 19, 2025.

Hexaware Technologies IPO: What does the company do?

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core and having a diverse range of customers, including 31 of the Fortune 500 organizations. It serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific (including India and Middle East).

Hexaware Technologies IPO: GMP

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP was Rs 5 at around 6 pm on InvestorGain. This indicates that the share price was trading at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market. Considering the upper end of the IPO and current GMP, the shares are expected to list at Rs 713.