Gold prices witness a drop, 24 carat gold below Rs 61,000

Gold Price Today: On April 7 (Friday), gold prices witnessed a minor drop. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,980 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,900. Pure gold and standard gold both decreased by Rs 380 and Rs 350, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Currently, pure gold is trading at over Rs 61,000 in few of the cities while most are trading below the Rs 61,000 mark. The highest price is recorded from Tamil Nadu where it is priced over Rs 61,000. In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,640 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,500. On April 6, Tamil Nadu had the highest pure gold price after trading over Rs 62,000.

The prices have subsequently reduced in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 61,130 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is at Rs 56,050. In Mumbai, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,980 while ten grams of 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 55,900. In Kolkata, ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,900 and ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,980.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,980 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,900. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 61,030 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,950.

