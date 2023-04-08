Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices further slumps, 24 carat gold down by Rs 110

On April 8 (Saturday), gold prices witnessed a minor drop. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,800. Pure gold and standard gold both decreased by Rs 110 and Rs 100, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Currently, pure gold is trading at over Rs 61,000 in the cities of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,530 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,400. Similarly, same prices are observed from other prominent cities of Tamil Nadu like Coimbatore, Erode and Madurai.

Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 55,950 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 61,020. Ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 55,800 in Mumbai, whereas ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 60,870. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 60,870 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 55,800.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,870 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,800. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,920 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,850. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 61,020 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,950.

