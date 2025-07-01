Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold bounces back, silver remains slow on MCX | Check city-wise rates on July 1 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by 0.94 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,338.90 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,327.96 per ounce.

Gold regained momentum in futures trades on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, amid the dollar index reaching its 52-week low and growing uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies as the July 9 deadline approaches. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a minor gain of just Rs 396 at Rs 96,471 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 96,075. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,901 with a gain of Rs 826 or 0.86 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 96,471 and a high of Rs 96,978.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened at Rs 1,05,437 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 102 from the previous close of Rs 1,06,270. However, it rebounded and touched the high of Rs 1,06,084. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,05,796 - a gain of Rs 347 or 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by 0.94 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,338.90 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,327.96 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 97,410 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 89,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 97,260 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 97,260 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 97,260 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,07,700.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,07,700 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,17,700.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,17,900 per kg.