Gold price today November 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices on November 28: Despite the daily rise, the week-long trend for 24-carat gold reveals a slight dip of 0.74 per cent, indicating recent fluctuations in the bullion market. Scroll down to check city-wise gold prices in India.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 12:37 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 12:38 IST
Gold prices today on November 28 in India
Image Source : PIXABAY Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on November 28: Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Thursday, offering a mixed outlook for investors and buyers. The price of 24-carat gold rose to Rs 7,769.3 per gram showing an uptick of Rs 290 compared to the previous rate. Similarly, 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 270, bringing its price to Rs 7,123.3 per gram. Despite the daily rise, the week-long trend for 24-carat gold reveals a slight dip of 0.74 per cent, indicating recent fluctuations in the bullion market. However, over the past month, the yellow metal has gained traction, with prices recording an increase of 2.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gold prices on Thursday declined Rs 141 to Rs 76,375 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 141 or 0.18 per cent at Rs 76,375 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,730 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Check gold prices in different cities on November 28, 2024:

 City   22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)  24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
 Delhi  Rs 71,210  Rs 77,693
 Mumbai  Rs 71,060  Rs 77,547
 Kolkata  Rs 71,060  Rs 77,545
 Chennai  Rs 71,060  Rs 77,541
 Ahmedabad  Rs 71,110  Rs 77,570
 Pune  Rs 71,060  Rs 77,520
 Lucknow  Rs 71,210  Rs 77,670
 Bengaluru  Rs 71,060  Rs 77,520
 Patna  Rs 71,110  Rs 77,570 
 Hyderabad  Rs 71,060  Rs 77,520

Why does the price of gold fluctuate? 

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

 

