Gold price today November 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices on November 28: Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Thursday, offering a mixed outlook for investors and buyers. The price of 24-carat gold rose to Rs 7,769.3 per gram showing an uptick of Rs 290 compared to the previous rate. Similarly, 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 270, bringing its price to Rs 7,123.3 per gram. Despite the daily rise, the week-long trend for 24-carat gold reveals a slight dip of 0.74 per cent, indicating recent fluctuations in the bullion market. However, over the past month, the yellow metal has gained traction, with prices recording an increase of 2.44 per cent.
Meanwhile, Gold prices on Thursday declined Rs 141 to Rs 76,375 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 141 or 0.18 per cent at Rs 76,375 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,730 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.
Check gold prices in different cities on November 28, 2024:
|City
|22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
|24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
|Delhi
|Rs 71,210
|Rs 77,693
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,060
|Rs 77,547
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,060
|Rs 77,545
|Chennai
|Rs 71,060
|Rs 77,541
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 71,110
|Rs 77,570
|Pune
|Rs 71,060
|Rs 77,520
|Lucknow
|Rs 71,210
|Rs 77,670
|Bengaluru
|Rs 71,060
|Rs 77,520
|Patna
|Rs 71,110
|Rs 77,570
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,060
|Rs 77,520
Why does the price of gold fluctuate?