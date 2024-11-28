Gold price today November 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on November 28: Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Thursday, offering a mixed outlook for investors and buyers. The price of 24-carat gold rose to Rs 7,769.3 per gram showing an uptick of Rs 290 compared to the previous rate. Similarly, 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 270, bringing its price to Rs 7,123.3 per gram. Despite the daily rise, the week-long trend for 24-carat gold reveals a slight dip of 0.74 per cent, indicating recent fluctuations in the bullion market. However, over the past month, the yellow metal has gained traction, with prices recording an increase of 2.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gold prices on Thursday declined Rs 141 to Rs 76,375 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 141 or 0.18 per cent at Rs 76,375 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,730 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Check gold prices in different cities on November 28, 2024:

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,210 Rs 77,693 Mumbai Rs 71,060 Rs 77,547 Kolkata Rs 71,060 Rs 77,545 Chennai Rs 71,060 Rs 77,541 Ahmedabad Rs 71,110 Rs 77,570 Pune Rs 71,060 Rs 77,520 Lucknow Rs 71,210 Rs 77,670 Bengaluru Rs 71,060 Rs 77,520 Patna Rs 71,110 Rs 77,570 Hyderabad Rs 71,060 Rs 77,520

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.