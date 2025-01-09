Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
  5. Gold price today January 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price on January 9: Gold prices are influenced by various factors, including global economic conditions, currency exchange rates, and geopolitical developments. Scroll down to check the latest city-wise gold prices in India.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 13:21 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 13:22 IST
Gold prices in India
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India on January 9.

Gold price on January 9: Gold prices in India witnessed a modest rise on Thursday. The price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 1,300, bringing it to little over Rs 79,000. per gram. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 1,200, now standing at Rs 72,430.30 per gram. Despite the increase, gold prices have shown slight fluctuations in the recent past. Over the last week, 24-carat gold recorded a price change of -0.46%, and over the past month, the change has been -0.11%.

On the other hand, silver prices saw a minor decrease. The current price of silver in India is Rs 95,500.0 per kg, down by Rs 200.0 from the previous rate. Investors and buyers are keeping an eye on these fluctuations, driven by global market trends and domestic demand.

Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets. 

Check gold prices in different cities on January 9, 2025:

 City  22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)  24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
 Delhi  Rs 72,410  Rs 79,580
 Mumbai  Rs 72,260  Rs 79,445
 Kolkata  Rs 72,260  Rs 79,620
 Chennai  Rs 72,260  Rs 79,630
 Ahmedabad  Rs 72,310  Rs 79,740
 Pune   Rs 72,260  Rs 79,445
 Lucknow  Rs 72,410  Rs 79,990
 Bengaluru  Rs 72,260  Rs 79,665
 Patna  Rs 72,310  Rs 79,095
 Hyderabad  Rs 72,260  Rs 79,630

Why does the price of gold fluctuate? 

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market. 

