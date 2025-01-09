Gold price today January 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India on January 9.

Gold price on January 9: Gold prices in India witnessed a modest rise on Thursday. The price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 1,300, bringing it to little over Rs 79,000. per gram. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 1,200, now standing at Rs 72,430.30 per gram. Despite the increase, gold prices have shown slight fluctuations in the recent past. Over the last week, 24-carat gold recorded a price change of -0.46%, and over the past month, the change has been -0.11%.

On the other hand, silver prices saw a minor decrease. The current price of silver in India is Rs 95,500.0 per kg, down by Rs 200.0 from the previous rate. Investors and buyers are keeping an eye on these fluctuations, driven by global market trends and domestic demand.

Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.

Check gold prices in different cities on January 9, 2025:

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 72,410 Rs 79,580 Mumbai Rs 72,260 Rs 79,445 Kolkata Rs 72,260 Rs 79,620 Chennai Rs 72,260 Rs 79,630 Ahmedabad Rs 72,310 Rs 79,740 Pune Rs 72,260 Rs 79,445 Lucknow Rs 72,410 Rs 79,990 Bengaluru Rs 72,260 Rs 79,665 Patna Rs 72,310 Rs 79,095 Hyderabad Rs 72,260 Rs 79,630

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.