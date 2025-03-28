Gold, Silver Prices Today: International gold prices hit record high | Check city-wise rates in India Gold Price 24 Carat: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,087.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,077.4 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 28: Gold prices in the domestic futures market continued to climb on Friday, i.e. March 28, 2025, as international gold prices hit a record high with heightened demand for safe-heaven assets amid ongoing uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 88,673 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 289 from the previous close of Rs 88,384. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 88,924, up by Rs 540 or 0.61 per cent. Between this, it touched the high of Rs 88,930 and the low of Rs 88,673.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened higher at Rs 1,01,689 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 376 from the previous close of Rs 1,01,313. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 1,01,550 - a gain of Rs 237 or 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,087.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,077.4 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 91,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 83,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,980 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 83,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,980 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 83,340 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,980 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 83,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,05,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,05,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,05,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,14,000 per kg.