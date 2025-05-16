Gold, silver continue downward trend on MCX as trade war tensions ease | Check city-wise rates on May 16 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,216.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:00 am was around $3,213.88 per ounce, down by around 0.33 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metals continued to fall in the domestic futures market as investors continue to move away from safe-haven assets amid the easing of the trade war between the US and China. Prices of gold and silver fell in the opening session on Friday, i.e. on May 16, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 310 at Rs 92,859 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 93,169. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 92,728 - a fall of Rs 441. However, it was trading green at Rs 93,311 with a gain of Rs 142 or 0.15 per cent at the time of writing the report.