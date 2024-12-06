Gold price today December 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on December 6: Gold prices experienced a slight uptick on Friday, with the cost of 24-carat gold in India reaching Rs 78,070.3 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs 1,300. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is now priced at Rs 71,580.3 per 10 grams, reflecting a rise of Rs 1,200. Over the past week, the price fluctuation for 24-carat gold was recorded at 0.42 per cent, while the change over the last month stood at 0.99 per cent.

On Thursday, Gold price surged to reclaim the Rs 79,000 level in the national capital due to fresh buying by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Snapping its three-day losing run, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 300 to Rs 79,150 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 78,850 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Traders said gold climbed due to fresh demand by jewellers and retailers in the local markets.

Check gold prices in different cities on December 6, 2024

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,560 Rs 78,073 Mumbai Rs 71,410 Rs 77,900 Kolkata Rs 71,410 Rs 77,900 Chennai Rs 71,410 Rs 77,900 Ahmedabad Rs 71,460 Rs 77,950 Pune Rs 71,410 Rs 77,900 Lucknow Rs 78,089 Rs 71,560 Bengaluru Rs 71,410 Rs 77,900 Patna Rs 71,460 Rs 77,950 Hyderabad Rs 71,410 Rs 77,900

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged for 11th time in a row at 6.5 per cent