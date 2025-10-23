Gold jumps nearly 1% on MCX, silver also rises - Here's why | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4105.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:45 am was USD 4,090.05 per ounce, up by 39.94 points or 0.99 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals rebounded on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 443 or 0.36 per cent at Rs 1,22,300 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,21,857. However, it surged further to touch the high of Rs 1,23,048, a gain of Rs 1,191 or 0.97 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,22,770 with a jump of Rs 913 or 0.75 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 848 or 0.69 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,650 per 10 grams at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 2,241 at Rs 1,47,799 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,45,558. It later reached a high of Rs 1,47,988. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,46,050 - a gain of Rs 492 or 0.34 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4105.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:45 am was USD 4,090.05 per ounce, up by 39.94 points or 0.99 per cent.

Gold, silver prices bounce back - Here's why

The prices of precious metals have regained amid expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts and lingering global economic uncertainties.

"Despite the short-term correction, gold remains significantly higher for the year, buoyed by expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts and lingering global economic uncertainties. Investors now await Friday’s US CPI report for new insights into the Fed’s policy outlook. Gold has support at $4020-3975 while resistance at $4125-4170. Silver has support at $47.85-47.40 while resistance is at $48.75-49.30. In Rs gold has support at Rs 1,21,070-1,20,580 while resistance at Rs 1,22,350-1,23,000. Silver has support at Rs 1,44,350-1,43,450 while resistance at Rs 1,46,850, 1,47,780," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,26,030 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,14,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,25,080 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,25,080 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,14,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,25,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,59,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,59,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,59,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,74,000 per kg.

