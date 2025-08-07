Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold continues upward trend on MCX as Trump imposes additional tariffs Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price added 0.20 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,440.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 pm was USD 3,373.85 per ounce, up by 0.06 per cent.

Mumbai:

Price of precious metal Gold continued the upward trend on Thursday, August 07, 2025 as US President Donald imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 99 at Rs 1,01,361 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,01,262. It gained further to hit a high of Rs 1,01,539. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,01,356 with a gain of Rs 94 or 0.09 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,01,288.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 343 at Rs 1,13,998 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,13,655. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,12,550. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,14,270 - a gain of Rs 615 or 0.54 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,13,905.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price added 0.20 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,440.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 pm was USD 3,373.85 per ounce, up by 0.06 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,02,700 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 94,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,02,550 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 94,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,02,550 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 94,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,02,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 94,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,15,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,27,000 per kg.