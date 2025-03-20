Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold hits new record high on MCX, silver gains too | Check city-wise rates In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 90,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 83,060 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 19: Gold price continues to rise and hit new all-time high of 89,796 on Thursday i.e. March 20, 2025. The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 89,460 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 858 from the previous close of 88,602. However, it gained further and went on to touch the high of Rs 89,796. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 89,061, up by Rs 459 or 0.52 per cent.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 1,00,499 per kg on the MCX, a jump of Rs 575 from the previous close of Rs 99,924. It later reached a high of 1,00,767. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 10,0,720 - a gain of Rs 796 points or 0.80 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,064.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,056.68 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 90,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 83,060 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,450 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,910 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,450 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,910 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,450 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,910 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,05,100.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,05,100 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,05,100.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,14,100 per kg.