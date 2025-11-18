Gold falls to Rs 1.21 lakh on MCX, silver drops by over Rs 4,000 - Check key levels to watch | City-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 1.53 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,012 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,010.22 per ounce, down by USD 60.90 or 1.50 per cent.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continue to decline on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, amid the dollar gaining strength and easing concerns over US tariffs. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 806 at Rs 1,22,121 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,23,561. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,21,000. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,21,521 with a fall of Rs 1,406 or 1.14 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 fell by Rs 1,634 or 1.31 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,040 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5,901 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 2,364 at Rs 1,52,948 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,55,312. It later dipped to the low of Rs 1,51,250. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,806 with a dip of Rs 3,506 or 2.26 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

Key Levels To Watch

"In the domestic market, MCX Gold is trading near Rs 1,21,300, with immediate support at Rs 1,21,000. A breakdown below this level may open room for a deeper correction toward the crucial Rs 1,19,000 support zone. On the upside, resistance is seen at Rs 1,22,250 and Rs 1,23,500. MCX silver hovers near Rs 1,52,100, holding support at Rs 1,49,700, while the immediate resistance zone of Rs 1,53,300 – 1,53,900 will likely guide the next leg of price action," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,23,810 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,13,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,23,66 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,13,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,23,660 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,13,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,24,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,14,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,62,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,62,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,62,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,70,000 per kg.

