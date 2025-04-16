Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold hits record high on MCX as dollar falls | Check city-wise rates on April 16 Gold Price 22 Carat, 24 Carat: Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 94,800 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 26 from the previous close of Rs 94,774.

Mumbai:

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market hit a record high on Wednesday, i.e. April 16, 2025, amid the dollar's fall and uncertainty over the tariff war. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 94,573 per 10 grams - a new high, a gain of Rs 1,122 from the previous close of Rs 93,451. However, it gained further to touch an all-time high of Rs 94,635. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 94,624 with a gain of Rs 1,173 or 1.26 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 94,311.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 94,800 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 26 from the previous close of Rs 94,774. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,150 - a gain of Rs 376 or 0.40 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 94,666 and a high of Rs 95,150.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,296.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,281.88 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 96,320 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 88,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 96,170 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 88,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 96,170 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 96,170 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,00.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,00 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 99,800.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,800 per kg.