Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver prices drop on MCX | Check city-wise rates on July 22 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price shed 0.27 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,397.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,385.06 per ounce, down by 0.22 per cent.

Mumbai:

Prices of precious metals gold and silver dropped on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, amid profit booking. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a slight dip of Rs 28 at Rs 99,300 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 99,328. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 99,101. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 99,144 with a fall of Rs 184 or 0.19 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 99,342.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a significant fall of Rs 417 at Rs 1,14,629 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,15,046. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,14,251. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,14,757 - a dip of Rs 289 or 0.25 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,14,920.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price shed 0.27 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,397.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,385.06 per ounce, down by 0.22 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,01,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,01,290 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,01,290 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,850 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,18,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,18,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,18,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,28,000 per kg.