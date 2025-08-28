Gold, Silver Rates Today (August 28): Gold drops on MCX amid Trump tariffs, silver continues to shine Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price remained almost unchanged, trading at around USD 3,448.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,390.39 per ounce, down by 0.18 per cent.

Mumbai:

The gold price on MCX fell in the opening session on Thursday, August 28, 2025, amid US President Donald Trump's additional 25 per cent tax on imports of Indian goods. Moreover, investors have booked profits after a recent rally in the precious metal. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 92 at Rs 1,01,450 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,01,542. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,01,334. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,01,470 with a fall of Rs 72 or 0.07 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,01,542.

Silver Price On MCX

On the other hand, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green with a minor gain. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 2 at Rs 1,16,099 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,16,097. But it gained momentum to touch a high of Rs 1,16,690. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,16,620 - a gain of Rs 523 or 0.45 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price remained almost unchanged, trading at around USD 3,448.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,390.39 per ounce, down by 0.18 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,02,750 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 94,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,02,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 94,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,02,600 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 94,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,02,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 94,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,20,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,20,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,20,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,30,000 per kg.