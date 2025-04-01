Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold glitters, hits new high of Rs 91,400 on MCX | Check city-wise rates on April 1 Gold, Silver Prices Today April 1: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,173 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,145.07 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today April 1: Gold prices in the domestic futures market continued to climb and opened with an upside gap on Tuesday, i.e. April 1, 2025, amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's new reciprocal tariffs.

The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 91,316 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 599 from the previous close of Rs 90,717. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 91,299, up by Rs 582 or 0.64 per cent. Between this, it touched the high of Rs 91,400 and the low of Rs 91,257.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened higher at Rs 1,00,398 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 333 from the previous close of Rs 1,00,065. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 1,00,771 - a gain of Rs 706 or 0.71 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,173 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,145.07 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 92,990 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 85,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 92,840 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 85,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 92,840 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 85,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 92,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 85,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,05,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,05,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,05,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,14,000 per kg.