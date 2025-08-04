From Gail to Britannia, these 5 key stocks trade ex-dividend today - Full list here Dividend Stocks: Under the T+1 settlement rule, all trades in the Indian securities market must be settled within one working day of the transaction (T+1).

There are over a dozen stocks that are trading ex-dividend today. Gail (India) Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the major stocks that will be in focus. All these companies have set August 4, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action. According to the rules of the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), investors who hold shares of these companies in their accounts on the day before the record date will be eligible for the corporate action under the T+1 settlement method.

Gail Dividend

The Maharatna Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Government of India has recommended paying a 10 per cent final dividend or Re 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Earlier, India's largest Natural Gas Company announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.50.

Britannia Dividend

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for eligible shareholders. The final dividend will be declared at the company's 106th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for August 11, 2025. Earlier to this, the company had rewarded its investors with a final dividend of Rs 73.50.

Deepak Nitrite Dividend

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. This is expected to get approved at the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 14, 2025.

Praj Industries Dividend

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The AGM is scheduled for August 11, 2025

Greenply Industries Dividend

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

Other stocks that are trading ex-date today Emkay Global Financial Services, Fairchem Organics, Indus Infra Trust, KCP, Nexus Select Trust, Westlife Foodworld, Fairchem Organics, Cube Highways Trust, Gandhi Special Tubes, Ketltech Energies, and others.