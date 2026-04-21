FMCG stock under Rs 200 in focus after launch of new product, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of leading rice exporter GRM Overseas are in focus today after the company informed exchanges of the launch of a new product. The stock opened in the green, gaining Rs 0.55 or 0.34 per cent to Rs 162.30, up from the previous close of Rs 161.75 on the BSE. The scrip advanced further to touch the high of Rs 165.70, representing a gain of Rs 3.95 or 2.44 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading in green at Rs 164.50, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,027.72 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 163.45 and later touched the intraday highs and lows of Rs 166.41 and Rs 161.91.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.04 per cent in the period. While the stock has outperformed the sector by 0.62 per cent, it is trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.83. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 185.55, hit on December 24, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 88.28, touched on June 2, 2025.

New product to meet rising health demands

The company has announced the launch of its 10X Basmati Rice suitable for diabetics. According to the company, the new product is designed to cater to the increasing global demand for healthier dietary choices fueled by rising diabetes prevalence and growing health awareness.

Third quarter results

The company's total revenue for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 492.6 crore, which was 28.9 per cent higher than Rs 382.2 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). EBITDA was Rs 313 million, an increase of 34.1 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 233 million in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.3 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)