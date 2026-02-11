FMCG stock surges 8% in volatile market ahead of quarterly results, check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.86. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries gained nearly 8 per cent even as markets remained volatile. The action in the stock comes ahead of the scheduled meeting of the board of directors of the company on February 12, 2026, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2025. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 27.83 against the previous close of Rs 27.70 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 29.84, representing a gain of 7.72 per cent from the last closing price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 27.68 and later touched the intraday high of Rs 29.87 and intraday low of Rs 27.60.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 3.79 per cent and has been gaining for the last three days, and has risen 6.93 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

After touching a 52-week low of Rs 24.78 in early February 2026, the stock has shown a sharp reversal. The recent 13 per cent gain over the last week suggests that the stock found strong support at lower levels, drawing in value buyers.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.86. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock market today

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, February 10, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 65.23 points to start the session at 84,339.15, the Nifty added 62.3 points to open at 25,997.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,273.92 and the Nifty 50 at 25,935.15.

However, the Sensex later fell 92.63 or 0.11 per cent to 84,181.2,9 and Nifty dropped 10.40 or 0.04 per cent to 25,924.75.

