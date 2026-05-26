FMCG stock in focus as company's net profit surges 88%, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of frozen meat and agricultural product exporter HMA Agro Industries are in focus as the company has announced its January-March quarter results. In its latest exchange filing, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.22 crore and operational revenue of Rs 1,579.09 crore for the March 2026 quarter. On a standalone basis, the net profit of the company for FY26 was Rs 127.10 crore, compared to Rs 60.17 crore in the previous year. Standalone operating income increased to Rs 6,768.91 crore. Standalone net profit for the fourth quarter was Rs 19.21 crore, and revenue was Rs 1,538.48 crore.

Company register surge in profit

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company performed well. Consolidated net profit increased to Rs 165.18 crore (approximately USD 1.65 billion), compared to Rs 87.69 crore (approximately USD 8.76 billion) in the previous year. Operating income also increased to Rs 6,916.49 crore (approximately USD 5.13 billion) in FY25, compared to Rs 5,133.01 crore (approximately Rs 5.13 billion) in FY25.

For the full year, the company's total revenue was Rs 7,041.41 crore, and total expenses were Rs 6,823.67 crore. Profit before tax was Rs 217.74 crore, while tax expense was Rs 52.55 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 3.29, compared to Rs 1.75 last year.

Share price today

The company's stock was trading at Rs 23.57, down 4.34 per cent, or Rs 1.07, on the NSE, and at Rs 23.63, down 3.67 per cent, or Rs 0.90, on the BSE, at the time of writing the report.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 4.73 per cent and has fallen after three days of consecutive gains.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.71. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

ALSO READ | Post Office FD interest rate: Deposit Rs 2,00,022 and get guaranteed fixed interest of Rs 90,000

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)