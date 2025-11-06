Dividend | FMCG stock hits upper circuit after Q2 results, dividend announcement: Check amount The company has fixed November 12, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International Limited were locked in a 5 per cent upper after the company declared interim dividend along with its second quarter results. According to the information shared, the company's net profit increased 128 per cent to Rs 20.19 crore when compared with the net profit of Rs 8.84 crore in the same period and year ago. The company's revenue from core operations also increased significantly, more than fivefold to Rs 504.89 crore. It was Rs 79.13 crore in the same quarter an year ago.

Interim dividend amount

According to an exchange filing, the company has announced an interim dividend of 5 per cent or Rs 0.05 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for its investors.

“An interim dividend of Re 0.05/- (Five paise only) per equity share of Re 1/~ (Rupee One only) each for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Wednesday.

Interim dividend record date

The company has fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Share Price Today

The stock started opened in the green and soared 5 per cent to the upper circuit limit of Rs 170.90 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 27,318 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65 crore and a 52-week low of Rs 4.90.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.05. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has returned over 19 per cent in the past week, over 2 per cent in the past month, and over 382 per cent in the past six months.

So far in 2025, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1547 per cent in the year-ago period. Furthermore, on a year-on-year basis, the stock has gained 3317 per cent in the past year.

ALSO READ | From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)