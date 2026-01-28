Dividend Stock: Share India Securities gains as company announced third interim dividend, check amount The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 30.8. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of technology-driven financial company Share India Securities are in action today, i.e. on January 28, 2026, as the company has announced a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The company, which is a provider of algo trading solutions, opened gap up with a gain of 4.86 per cent at Rs 147.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 140.90. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 4.56 times, the stock gained to hit an intraday high of Rs 153.85, a gain of 9.19 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 144.65 with a gain of Rs 3.75. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,165.31 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 147 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 153.48 and Rs 143.50, respectively.



Stocks 14-day RSI

Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 30.8. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a solid return of 368.73 per cent in five years, but it has corrected 31.21 per cent in three years and 61.77 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 11.93 per cent as against the dip of 3.59 per cent in the benchmark index.

Share India Securities dividend amount

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. This is the third interim dividend of FY26.

Share India Securities dividend record date

The company has fixed February 2, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The company stated that the dividend payment will be made on or before February 26, 2026.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)