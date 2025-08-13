Dividend Stock: RailTel shares end higher on ex-date - Check details RailTel Dividend 2025: The counter has offered a 103 per cent return in 2 years against the 23.30 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of Railway Ministry's public sector undertaking, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, ended the session in the green on the day they traded ex-date for a final dividend. The counter started the opening session in green with a gain of Rs 0.80 at Rs 347.05 against the previous close of Rs 346.25 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 352.40, representing a gain of 1.77 per cent. It ended the session at Rs 349.20 with a gain of Rs 085 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 348 and touched a high of Rs 352.65. The counter closed with a gain of 0.93 per cent at Rs 348.95.

Technically, the stock traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

RailTel Dividend Amount

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.85 for its investors and fixed August 13, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Earlier this, the PSU had announced an interim dividend of Re 1.

Railtel Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a return of 254 per cent in three years. The counter has offered a 103 per cent return in 2 years against the 23.30 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

However, it has given a negative return of 26 per cent in one year. On a YTD (year-to-date) basis, it has given a negative return of 13 per cent.

Sign Pact To Develop Data Centre Projects In India

Meanwhile, State-owned NBCC has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel to develop data centre projects in the country.

NBCC will provide Project Management Consultancy services for construction of data centre buildings and related civil/passive infrastructure, while RailTel will provide services related to Planning, Designing, Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning (SITC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) for IT-related Infrastructure for Data centres.